Consultants share £640m of Network Rail design work

The design services framework (DSF) consists of four multi-discipline frameworks and 78 single-discipline frameworks. It replaces the former multi-functional design framework.

The new DSF aims to provide access to a wider range of multi-skilled suppliers including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who form circa 25% of the single discipline suppliers on the DSF.

The work is expected to be worth around £400m for Control Period 6 (2019-2024) and up to £640m if the option to extend the framework into Control Period 7 (2024-2029) is taken up.

Two contracts per region have been awarded for each of the following 10 single disciplines and four multi-discipline frameworks have been awarded at a national level.

Buildings & Architecture

Civil & Structural

Consents & Environment

E&P Contact Systems

E&P Distribution Design

E&P Plant

Geotechnical

Signalling

Telecoms

Track

The framework contracts, which went live on 1st January 2020, have been awarded to the following 34 suppliers:

Multi-Discipline National Frameworks

Supplier Discipline Region Aecom Multi-discipline National Jacobs UK Multi-discipline National Mott MacDonald Multi-discipline National WSP Multi-discipline National

Single Discipline Regional Frameworks

Supplier Discipline Region Aecom Infrastructure & Environment UK Track North West & Scotland Track South West Alun Griffiths Telecoms North West & Scotland Telecoms South West Telecoms North East AM Signalling Design Signalling South West Signalling South East Amey OWR Electrification & Plant – Plant South West Signalling South West Track North East Andromeda Engineering Ltd Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West Arcadis Consulting (UK) Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East Civils & Structural North West & Scotland Buildings & Architecture North East Baker Hicks Track South West Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East Geotechnical North West & Scotland Balfour Beatty Rail Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East Track South East Track North East Capita Property & Infrastructure Civils & Structural North West & Scotland Civils & Structural South East Consents & Environment South East DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH Telecoms South East Egis Rail UK Signalling North West & Scotland Signalling North East Idom Merebrook Buildings & Architecture South West Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West Jacobs UK Geotechnical North East Geotechnical South West Civils & Structural North East Kier Integrated Services Electrification & Plant – Plant South East Signalling South East Kristelan (UK) t/a SVM Glasgow. Electrification & Plant – Plant North East Electrification & Plant – Plant South West Electrification & Plant – Plant South East Mott MacDonald Track North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland Navitas Engineering Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West Pascall & Watson Buildings & Architecture South East Pell Frischmann Civils & Structural South East Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland Civils & Structural North East Ramboll UK Geotechnical North East Geotechnical South West Geotechnical South East Buildings & Architecture North East Robert Bird & Partners Civils & Structural South West RPS Consulting Services Buildings & Architecture South East Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland Buildings & Architecture South West RSK Environment Consents & Environment South West Siemens Mobility Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West Softech Rail Telecoms South East Telent Technology Services Telecoms North West & Scotland Telecoms South West Telecoms North East Temple Group Consents & Environment South East Consents & Environment North East Tony Gee & Partners Geotechnical North West & Scotland Geotechnical South East Tony Gee & Partners and Egis Rail UK Track South East UK Power Networks Services Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East VolkerRail Specialist Businesses Electrification & Plant – Plant North East Signalling North West & Scotland Signalling North East Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Consents & Environment North West & Scotland Consents & Environment North East Consents & Environment South West Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions UK Consents & Environment North West & Scotland WSP UK Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East Civils & Structural South West

Russell Jackson, Aecom’s head of rail for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “The collaborative philosophy embodied in DSF is exciting – it builds on other long term partnerships between Network Rail and the supply chain, including the Rail Systems Alliances and the Managed Services Framework – and will significantly benefit passengers through increasingly efficient and reliable rail design development.

“Having significantly invested in our multi-disciplinary rail capabilities in recent years, Aecom, along with our team of specialist partners, is looking forward to supporting Network Rail and their internal design group, alongside our fellow framework participants in efficiently delivering the CP6 renewals and enhancements workbank.”

