Construction News

Thu January 09 2020

Consultants share £640m of Network Rail design work

3 hours Network Rail has awarded 82 framework contracts for design services across the country, with a total value of up to £640m.

The design services framework (DSF) consists of four multi-discipline frameworks and 78 single-discipline frameworks. It replaces the former multi-functional design framework.

The new DSF aims to provide access to a wider range of multi-skilled suppliers including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who form circa 25% of the single discipline suppliers on the DSF.

The work is expected to be worth around £400m for Control Period 6 (2019-2024) and up to £640m if the option to extend the framework into Control Period 7 (2024-2029) is taken up.

Two contracts per region have been awarded for each of the following 10 single disciplines and four multi-discipline frameworks have been awarded at a national level.

  • Buildings & Architecture
  • Civil & Structural
  • Consents & Environment
  • E&P Contact Systems
  • E&P Distribution Design
  • E&P Plant
  • Geotechnical
  • Signalling
  • Telecoms
  • Track

The framework contracts, which went live on 1st January 2020, have been awarded to the following 34 suppliers:

Multi-Discipline National Frameworks

Supplier Discipline Region
Aecom Multi-discipline National
Jacobs UK Multi-discipline National
Mott MacDonald Multi-discipline National
WSP Multi-discipline National

Single Discipline Regional Frameworks

Supplier Discipline Region
Aecom Infrastructure & Environment UK Track North West & Scotland
  Track South West
Alun Griffiths Telecoms North West & Scotland
  Telecoms South West
  Telecoms North East
AM Signalling Design Signalling South West
  Signalling South East
Amey OWR Electrification & Plant – Plant South West
  Signalling South West
  Track North East
Andromeda Engineering Ltd Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East
  Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West
Arcadis Consulting (UK) Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland
  Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East
  Civils & Structural North West & Scotland
  Buildings & Architecture North East
Baker Hicks Track South West
  Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East
  Geotechnical North West & Scotland
Balfour Beatty Rail Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North East
  Track South East
  Track North East
Capita Property & Infrastructure Civils & Structural North West & Scotland
  Civils & Structural South East
  Consents & Environment South East
DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH Telecoms South East
Egis Rail UK Signalling North West & Scotland
  Signalling North East
Idom Merebrook Buildings & Architecture South West
  Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South West
Jacobs UK Geotechnical North East
  Geotechnical South West
  Civils & Structural North East
Kier Integrated Services Electrification & Plant – Plant South East
  Signalling South East
Kristelan (UK) t/a SVM Glasgow. Electrification & Plant – Plant North East
  Electrification & Plant – Plant South West
  Electrification & Plant – Plant South East
Mott MacDonald Track North West & Scotland
  Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland
Navitas Engineering Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West
Pascall & Watson Buildings & Architecture South East
Pell Frischmann Civils & Structural South East
  Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland
  Civils & Structural North East
Ramboll UK Geotechnical North East
  Geotechnical South West
  Geotechnical South East
  Buildings & Architecture North East
Robert Bird & Partners Civils & Structural South West
RPS Consulting Services Buildings & Architecture South East
  Buildings & Architecture North West & Scotland
  Buildings & Architecture South West
RSK Environment Consents & Environment South West
Siemens Mobility Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East
  Electrification & Plant – Distribution South West
Softech Rail Telecoms South East
Telent Technology Services Telecoms North West & Scotland
  Telecoms South West
  Telecoms North East
Temple Group Consents & Environment South East
  Consents & Environment North East
Tony Gee & Partners Geotechnical North West & Scotland
  Geotechnical South East
Tony Gee & Partners and Egis Rail UK Track South East
UK Power Networks Services Electrification & Plant – Distribution North West & Scotland
  Electrification & Plant – Distribution North East
  Electrification & Plant – Distribution South East
VolkerRail Specialist Businesses Electrification & Plant – Plant North East
  Signalling North West & Scotland
  Signalling North East
Waterman Infrastructure & Environment Consents & Environment North West & Scotland
  Consents & Environment North East
  Consents & Environment South West
Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions UK Consents & Environment North West & Scotland
WSP UK Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems North West & Scotland
  Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems South East
  Civils & Structural South West

Russell Jackson, Aecom’s head of rail for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “The collaborative philosophy embodied in DSF is exciting – it builds on other long term partnerships between Network Rail and the supply chain, including the Rail Systems Alliances and the Managed Services Framework – and will significantly benefit passengers through increasingly efficient and reliable rail design development.

“Having significantly invested in our multi-disciplinary rail capabilities in recent years, Aecom, along with our team of specialist partners, is looking forward to supporting Network Rail and their internal design group, alongside our fellow framework participants in efficiently delivering the CP6 renewals and enhancements workbank.”

