Consultants share £640m of Network Rail design work

The design services framework (DSF) consists of four multi-discipline frameworks and 78 single-discipline frameworks. It replaces the former multi-functional design framework.
The new DSF aims to provide access to a wider range of multi-skilled suppliers including small and medium enterprises (SMEs) who form circa 25% of the single discipline suppliers on the DSF.
The work is expected to be worth around £400m for Control Period 6 (2019-2024) and up to £640m if the option to extend the framework into Control Period 7 (2024-2029) is taken up.
Two contracts per region have been awarded for each of the following 10 single disciplines and four multi-discipline frameworks have been awarded at a national level.
- Buildings & Architecture
- Civil & Structural
- Consents & Environment
- E&P Contact Systems
- E&P Distribution Design
- E&P Plant
- Geotechnical
- Signalling
- Telecoms
- Track
The framework contracts, which went live on 1st January 2020, have been awarded to the following 34 suppliers:
Multi-Discipline National Frameworks
|Supplier
|Discipline
|Region
|Aecom
|Multi-discipline
|National
|Jacobs UK
|Multi-discipline
|National
|Mott MacDonald
|Multi-discipline
|National
|WSP
|Multi-discipline
|National
Single Discipline Regional Frameworks
|Supplier
|Discipline
|Region
|Aecom Infrastructure & Environment UK
|Track
|North West & Scotland
|Track
|South West
|Alun Griffiths
|Telecoms
|North West & Scotland
|Telecoms
|South West
|Telecoms
|North East
|AM Signalling Design
|Signalling
|South West
|Signalling
|South East
|Amey OWR
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|South West
|Signalling
|South West
|Track
|North East
|Andromeda Engineering Ltd
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|South East
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|South West
|Arcadis Consulting (UK)
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|North West & Scotland
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|North East
|Civils & Structural
|North West & Scotland
|Buildings & Architecture
|North East
|Baker Hicks
|Track
|South West
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|North East
|Geotechnical
|North West & Scotland
|Balfour Beatty Rail
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|North East
|Track
|South East
|Track
|North East
|Capita Property & Infrastructure
|Civils & Structural
|North West & Scotland
|Civils & Structural
|South East
|Consents & Environment
|South East
|DB Engineering & Consulting GmbH
|Telecoms
|South East
|Egis Rail UK
|Signalling
|North West & Scotland
|Signalling
|North East
|Idom Merebrook
|Buildings & Architecture
|South West
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|South West
|Jacobs UK
|Geotechnical
|North East
|Geotechnical
|South West
|Civils & Structural
|North East
|Kier Integrated Services
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|South East
|Signalling
|South East
|Kristelan (UK) t/a SVM Glasgow.
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|North East
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|South West
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|South East
|Mott MacDonald
|Track
|North West & Scotland
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|North West & Scotland
|Navitas Engineering
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|South West
|Pascall & Watson
|Buildings & Architecture
|South East
|Pell Frischmann
|Civils & Structural
|South East
|Buildings & Architecture
|North West & Scotland
|Civils & Structural
|North East
|Ramboll UK
|Geotechnical
|North East
|Geotechnical
|South West
|Geotechnical
|South East
|Buildings & Architecture
|North East
|Robert Bird & Partners
|Civils & Structural
|South West
|RPS Consulting Services
|Buildings & Architecture
|South East
|Buildings & Architecture
|North West & Scotland
|Buildings & Architecture
|South West
|RSK Environment
|Consents & Environment
|South West
|Siemens Mobility
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|South East
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|South West
|Softech Rail
|Telecoms
|South East
|Telent Technology Services
|Telecoms
|North West & Scotland
|Telecoms
|South West
|Telecoms
|North East
|Temple Group
|Consents & Environment
|South East
|Consents & Environment
|North East
|Tony Gee & Partners
|Geotechnical
|North West & Scotland
|Geotechnical
|South East
|Tony Gee & Partners and Egis Rail UK
|Track
|South East
|UK Power Networks Services
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|North West & Scotland
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|North East
|Electrification & Plant – Distribution
|South East
|VolkerRail Specialist Businesses
|Electrification & Plant – Plant
|North East
|Signalling
|North West & Scotland
|Signalling
|North East
|Waterman Infrastructure & Environment
|Consents & Environment
|North West & Scotland
|Consents & Environment
|North East
|Consents & Environment
|South West
|Wood Environment & Infrastructure Solutions UK
|Consents & Environment
|North West & Scotland
|WSP UK
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|North West & Scotland
|Electrification & Plant – Contact Systems
|South East
|Civils & Structural
|South West
Russell Jackson, Aecom’s head of rail for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), said: “The collaborative philosophy embodied in DSF is exciting – it builds on other long term partnerships between Network Rail and the supply chain, including the Rail Systems Alliances and the Managed Services Framework – and will significantly benefit passengers through increasingly efficient and reliable rail design development.
“Having significantly invested in our multi-disciplinary rail capabilities in recent years, Aecom, along with our team of specialist partners, is looking forward to supporting Network Rail and their internal design group, alongside our fellow framework participants in efficiently delivering the CP6 renewals and enhancements workbank.”
