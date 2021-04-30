Consultants team up for nuclear assignment

AWE is looking to develop a new component manufacturing capability to support the UK’s nuclear deterrent. As manufacturing programme partner, Mace, BakerHicks (part of Morgan Sindall) and DBD will work in partnership with AWE over the next decade to support the delivery of new manufacturing facilities.

The initial phase of the programme will see the delivery of concept designs and supporting evidence to inform selection of a preferred option. This will be supported with wider specialist programme partners, who will develop the RIBA2 design.

Mace said that the goal was to incorporate ‘modern’ methods of construction and component prefabrication into the programme.

Jason Millett, chief executive of Mace’s consultancy business, said: "This programme is one of the most ambitious and challenging defence infrastructure programmes being delivered in Europe. It will require the delivery of cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, working in one of the most complex live environments anywhere in our industry.”

