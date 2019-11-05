Consultation begins on major revamp of Edinburgh gardens

The proposed design of the Pavilion

The £25m Quaich Project aims to redevelop West Princes Street Gardens with improved accessibility, architectural designs and innovative facilities.

The public consultation is being organised to give Edinburgh residents, the wider community and visitors to the gardens the opportunity to provide feedback. New visuals showing the welcome centre, pavilion & amphitheatre, family area and path network are being unveiled as part of the consultation.

The consultation and feedback form will be online and available at drop-in sessions in and around Edinburgh over the course of the month. The results of the consultation will feed into design amends, which are planned on being presented to the public in late February 2020.

The public will also be able to learn about the environmental impact assessment that has been conducted, the investment and the mechanism to deliver the project as well as the programme for continued engagement.

Discussions around this project date back to 2015 when a replacement to the Ross Theatre was being considered and Edinburgh Council suggested looking at improvements for other areas within the gardens as well as the theatre. Amended plans for the whole of West Princes Street Gardens were taken to full council and unanimously approved by councillors in the summer of 2016.

Proposed design of the Welcome building

David Ellis, managing director at The Quaich Project, said: “It’s incredibly satisfying to be at this point today where we’re launching our month-long public consultation on proposals to create a space for all within a revitalised West Princes Street Gardens. These latest designs represent over four years’ worth of feedback and advice from key stakeholders and organisations across the city. Before we go any further, we need to make sure that the wider public is properly consulted and we’re keen to hear from them what they think about the designs."

He added: "We’ll then act on feedback received. It is essential that we make the correct improvements and that the people of Edinburgh get the chance to have their say on how that is done. We believe that West Princes Street Gardens can become one of the best public spaces in the world. The plans that have been drawn up by the internationally renowned architects working on the project will revitalise the Gardens, creating a space for all which will help safeguard one of the city’s most cherished green spaces.”

