Consultation opens for building safety manager specification

The British Standards Institution (BSI) is seeking views from people across the construction, housing, fire, and safety industries.

The PAS 8673 standard is part of the built environment competence programme that supports the Building Safety Bill, to raise competence requirements for three newly regulated roles: principal designer, principal contractor and building safety manager.

The building safety manager is defined as an individual or entity appointed to take responsibility for managing building safety. PAS 8673: Built environment – Framework for competence of individual Building Safety Managers and nominated individual Building Safety Managers – Specification sets down the requirements for competence relevant to the role, based on the recommendations and core competence criteria set out in the interim document BSI Flex 8670.

It describes different levels of competence for classifying building safety managers, depending on skills, knowledge, experience and responsibility, and indicates the pathways between the levels. It shows how these levels relate to the competence necessary to manage buildings of different complexity and safety risks.

The standard is intended for use by both individual building safety managers and nominated individuals working within organisations that are building safety managers.

Following this consultation, the standard is expected to be published in early 2022.

The development of PAS 8673 has been sponsored by the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG).

Comments can be registered online at: standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/projects/2021-00438#/section

