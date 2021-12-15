Consultation opens for PAS 8671

Principal designer is one of three new statutory roles – along with principal contractor and building safety manager – created and regulated by the Building Safety Bill that is currently in parliament

PAS 8671: Built environment – Framework for competence of individual principal designers and designated individuals working under the Organization Principal Designer – Specification, to give its full title, sets out the competence requirements of individuals carrying out or managing the function of principal designer as set out in relevant building regulations. This PAS is aligned to BSI Flex 8670.

This PAS specifies the principal designer’s areas of competence as:

legal framework and compliance

design coordination and integration

design risk management

design project management

design team facilitation and orchestration

information creation and maintenance, including the golden thread of information

communication and cooperation

appropriate behaviour.

Comments can be registered online at: http://standardsdevelopment.bsigroup.com/projects/2021-01175

Following consultation, the standard is due to be published in summer 2022.

