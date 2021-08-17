Consultation opens on future of Architects Registration Board

The call for evidence invites architects and anyone else working in the built environment sector to have their say to help shape the future of the profession.

The consultation forms the first part of a wider review of architectural regulation, including thematic workshops and interviews with sector representatives.

Questions being asked in the latest review include:

How can the profession can become more diverse and accessible?

Is the regulatory regime fit for purpose?

How might regulation of architects ensure a more sustainable built environment?

How might the government promote innovation in the sector?

Initial findings from the review will be provided to the secretary of state for housing by spring 2022, with the outcome expected in the summer.

It could lead to amendments to the Architects Act 1997, under which the Architects Registration Board (ARB) regulates architects in the UK.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government (MHCLG) last reviewed the ARB in 2014 and published the report in 2017. Another review has been prompted by changes arising in the regulatory regime of architects following the UK’s exit from the EU and by building safety reform initiated by the Hackitt Report into the Grenfell Tower fire.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher said: “Our architectural sector is one of the best in the world – with first-class educational institutions, world-leading practices, and a healthy export market. The review we are launching today builds on this outstanding legacy, looking to the future and exploring the changes we need for an innovative, accessible and broad profession that delivers better, greener and safer design and construction.”

ARB chair Alan Kershaw said: “ARB has set an ambitious agenda that will modernise and transform the way we regulate. It’s essential that we have a renewed and modern policy framework to match. The government’s review asks important questions about policy and regulation and we look forward to playing a full part in shaping and supporting an architectural profession that is fit for the future.”

The latest consultation builds on a recent consultation on changes to the way architects are regulated, and work which is currently being conducted by the ARB through its public engagement exercises.

The call for evidence can be found at consult.communities.gov.uk/architects-regulation/call-for-evidence-architectural-review and closes on 8th November 2021.

Proposals relating to architects under the Building Safety Bill and the Professional Qualifications Bill were consulted on from November 2020. The government response to this consultation was published on 8th June 2021.

