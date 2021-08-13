Consultation opens on infrastructure planning reform

The Ministry of Housing Communities & Local Government is inviting input for its review of the nationally significant infrastructure planning (NSIP) process.

Housing minister Christopher Pincher launched the national infrastructure planning reform programme last month at a National Infrastructure Planning Association conference. He has now opened it up for public consultation, seeking views from stakeholders.

The overarching aim is to speed up the planning approval process for major infrastructure.

This review applies to England and Wales only.

The ministry says that it is “keen to hear from all those who engage with the NSIP regime on what they see as the main issues affecting each principal stage of the process, and what potential solutions might be deployed to remedy these”.

The consultation covers:

what government, its arms-length bodies and other statutory bodies could do to accelerate NSIP applications

aspects of the examination and decision process which might be enhanced

impediments to physically implementing NSIP projects

digital improvements to the regime

cross-government co-ordination including government departments and arms-length bodies

interacts with other consenting and regulatory processes and the wider context within which infrastructure projects operate

potential limits in the capacity or capability of NSIP applicants, interested parties and other participants.

For details, see National Infrastructure Planning Reform Programme: stakeholder survey on www.gov.uk

