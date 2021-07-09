Consultation opens on product data sharing plan

The Construction Innovation Hub and the Construction Products Association (CPA) says that their LEXiCON project will “revolutionise data management in the construction industry”.

The aim of the LEXiCON project is to support international best practice for the creation and management of product data by standardising the production, use, and management of product data. This will be achieved through the development of product data templates and a software platform with a free-to-access industry portal.

Keith Waller, Hub programme director, explained: “At its core, the LEXiCON project is about standardising product information and ensuring it is computer-readable, accessible, auditable, and traceable. LEXiCON will develop best practice for the creation and management of product data, which will ensure construction professionals to better use product information to optimise designs and improve digital records as we look to build back better and answer the challenges of an increasingly complex post-pandemic world.”

CPA chief executive Peter Caplehorn said: “To date, all the effort the construction industry has put into digitalisation has been an approximation given that the digital information of products has not been available to join up with the rest of the sector. LEXiCON provides a vehicle to allow that to happen, and for the first time we will have a completely digitalised sector with a consensus built, consistent language.

“It is vital that we hear back from industry, to reach our goal of producing a process that is both stringent and achievable in the aim of creating structured product information that is trusted, useable and complete. We encourage all those who create and use product information across the built environment to engage and welcome any feedback to help us refine our proposals.”

The consultation on the proposed LEXiCON methods for ‘relevant authorities’ and building consensus, runs until Wednesday 18th August 2021 and can be found at www.constructioninnovationhub.org.uk/lexicon-consultation‎

Results will inform the next phases of this project, with a public update on the consultation results release in September and the proof of concept demonstrator and early adopters programme launched in November 2021.

