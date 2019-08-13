Consulting engineer adds geospatial analysis to its armoury

Strategic land engineering in action

The new service exploits geospatial analysis to provide site viability assessments to clients.

JPG’s strategic land engineer Owen Lokuciejewski-Taylor developed the service by linking data collected from sites with 3D modelling. He joined JPG recently having worked with The Sirius Group in shallow coal mine remediation.

Mr Lokuciejewski-Taylor said: “Geospatial analysis is a great tool in helping us to use data to prepare conceptual ground models that enable our clients to make informed decisions about their sites’ development potential. With strategic land engineering we take it to the next level with a more complete assessment of all the land conditions and advise on the most viable and economical development options. It’s a strategic solution that is often missed between the analysis and interpretation of raw data and the resulting engineering solutions.”

JPG recently assessed a former open cast mining site with challenging topography. With strategic land engineering it was able to consider historical mining records alongside more recent site investigation data to model the site and establish the most viable development option. It prepared an earthworks strategy which included a cut and fill layout identifying developable plateaus, whilst addressing remedial solutions to account for sub-surface constraints. This enabled the client to consider likely costs and engage with a house-builder to build on a site that was previously considered unsuitable.

JPG director Chris Harding said: “This elevates our service proposition to align ourselves as more strategic advisors on whole site potential.”

