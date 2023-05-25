Consulting engineer appoints managing director

Yvonne Ainsworth

Civil engineer Yvonne Ainsworth has been a director of GDG since 2019 and over the past four years has developed growth plans for the business.

GDG is a subsidiary of Venterra Group, a wind power services company.

GDG managing director Indrasenan Thusyanthan said: “Yvonne’s technical expertise, strong leadership and strategic focus will be invaluable to GDG as we continue to expand the onshore services we offer and the markets we operate in.”

Yvonne Ainsworth said: “It’s an exciting time for the industry as we see positive strides, particularly in onshore wind, solar, geothermal and hydrogen. GDG has all the ingredients for continued growth, from the international expertise of our teams and our cutting-edge research to our strong client focus. My ambition is to lead our team through the next phase of transformation to deliver an exciting future for GDG.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk