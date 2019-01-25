Consulting engineer eyes expansion

Brentwood's Leeds office is in the Leeming Building

In 2018 Brentwood opened an office in Manchester, as the first step in developing a network. Now it has taken space in the Grade I listed Leeming Building in Leeds city centre and the Alpha Building in Birmingham.

Since a senior management buyout took place in 2013, Brentwood has changed its status from partnership to limited company to help structure for growth.

It is aiming for 50% annual growth in both staff and turnover as part of a three-year growth plan. In the first year of the plan it is on target to achieve an 80% increase.

Director Mark Johnson said, “We are delighted to announce our expansion into Leeds and Birmingham. With a presence now in the three core business cities outside of London we can provide more physical connectivity with our local markets and indeed nationally. With this physical growth we are also expanding our team and capabilities having recently announced new principal specialists in lighting and building physics.

“Mechanical, electrical and public health design services are at the heart of buildings, providing sustainable, controllable and appropriate environments. As a single disciplinary consulting practice, we are gearing the business to be better placed for market growth and our longer-term business plan is to increase our UK and international presence.”

Recent projects in Brentwood’s portfolio include the new Barbara Hepworth Building for art, design and architecture at the University of Huddersfield, the University of York’s Advanced Structural Imaging Facility, a £30m student scheme in Birmingham called International House, Cheshire Oaks and Chaucer House in Portsmouth.