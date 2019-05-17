Container housing for Cardiff's homeless

Containerised living

Thirteen homeless families are to be housed in standard shipping containers that have been converted to residential use. The solution is deemed temporary until a more suitable housing can be found.

The scheme is jointly funded by Cardiff Council and the Welsh regional government. Cadwyn Housing Association is developing the scheme on the former PDSA site in Bute Street, which is owned by the council. It is working with Tony King Architects, Willis Construction and Lion Containers.

There will be seven two-bedroom homes, comprising a 40ft and a 20ft container, and six one-bedroom homes, made from a 40ft container. Site preparation works start in May, with the delivery of the containers scheduled for June. The build is expected to take 20 weeks.

They have been designed so they can be moved to an alternative location in the future, either all together or in smaller groups to different sites.

They will be constructed to the same building standards and specification as traditionally constructed affordable housing. Each will have solar panels and a sprinkler system. The two-bed units will have direct access to a fenced garden so children have a space to play and the first-floor one-bed units will have a roof terrace and their own front door.

Cadwyn Housing chief executive Kath Palmer said: "We need to find new ways of providing safe and secure accommodation for our homeless families in Cardiff and this project provides much needed temporary housing whilst a longer term housing solution can be found."

City councillor Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: "The council is always looking at new and innovative ways we can deliver more affordable housing for the city and these shipping containers provide us with a cost-effective solution to providing homes for those in need in the city. We're also delivering eight homes for homeless families within the ground of Greenfarm hostel in Ely.”