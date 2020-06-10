Contract awarded for €100m Paris station

The 34,000m² Saint-Denis Pleyel Station on the Grand Paris Express route is spread across nine levels, four of which will below ground.

The Besix project is due to take 53 months, 10 of which will involve mobilisation to prepare for coordination with both the civil engineering works and the rail equipment works packages, which are already being implemented by a consortium of Eiffage, Razel-Bec and TSO. Société du Grand Paris is the client for the project. Construction work on the station began in mid-2018, with delivery scheduled for spring 2024.

The station, which has been designed by architect Kengo Kuma, will be one of the largest on the Grand Paris Express. It is designed to handle 250,000 passengers a day and connect lines 14, 15, 16 and 17

Work under the Besix contract is due to take 53 months and is scheduled for completion in time for the 2024 Olympic Games.

