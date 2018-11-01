Contract awarded for 1.1km Canadian water tunnel

The contract for the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel was awarded by Metro Vancouver (Greater Vancouver Water District).

The scope of work includes construction of two shafts, one on each side of Burrard Inlet, connected by a 1,100m tunnel. The north entry shaft will be in North Vancouver and approximately 60m deep, while the south exit shaft will be in Burnaby and approximately 110m deep.

“We look forward to successfully and safely delivering this complex, multi-year project for Metro Vancouver to ensure the continued, reliable delivery of clean drinking water to member jurisdictions,” said Aecon Group president and chief executive officer Jean-Louis Servranckx.

Traylor Bros has a 60% share in the JV, with Aecon holding the remaining 40%. Work will begin this month and the project is expected to reach completion by the end of 2023.