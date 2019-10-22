Contract awarded for $1.3bn Canadian light rail route

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) have chosen the Mobilinx consortium to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the new transit project for a 30-year term.

Design work will begin immediately with construction to follow. Mobilinx anticipates completion of the LRT in fall 2024.

The Mobilinx team includes:

applicant lead - John Laing, Astaldi, Hitachi, Transdev, Amico Concessions, Salini Impregilo;

construction - Astaldi, Hitachi, Amico, Bot, Salini Impregilo;

design - IBI Group, Hitachi, Morrison Hershfield, Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp;

operation maintenance & rehabilitation provider - Transdev, Hitachi, Astaldi, Salini Impregilo;

financial advisor - National Bank, HSBC.

The project includes 18km of new dedicated rapid transit between Mississauga and Brampton, 19 stops with connections to other rail lines and a maintenance and storage facility for the light rail vehicles.

It marks Salini Impegilo’s first contract in Canada in three decades and its first with fellow Italian company Astaldi, which has been working there since 2012. Salini Impregilo, which has a 42% stake in the joint venture for the civils work, will lead the engineering, procurement and construction. Astaldi has a 28% stake.

The contract also marks the first time that Salini Impregilo and Astaldi have won a contract together following the launch of Progetto Italia, a plan to consolidate the construction sector in Italy. Progetto Italia involves Salini Impregilo taking control of Astaldi to create a larger group with the scale to compete better in international markets.

