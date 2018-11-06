Contract awarded for $145m stretch of US-Mexico wall

US Customs & Border Protection (CBP), in partnership with the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), has awarded SLS a contract to construct approximately six miles of a levee wall system.

The project includes the construction and installation of tactical infrastructure including a reinforced concrete levee wall to the height of the existing levee, 18-foot-tall steel bollards installed on top of the concrete wall and vegetation removal along a 150-foot-wide enforcement zone. The enforcement zone will also include detection technology, lighting, video surveillance and an all-weather patrol road parallel to the wall.

CBP said that it remains an area of high illegal cross-border activity. In the 2017 financial year, US border patrols picked up more than 137,000 illegal aliens, seizing approximately 260,000 lbs of marijuana and approximately 1,192 lbs of cocaine in the process.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2019.