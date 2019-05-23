Contract awarded for 16 Indian towers

The scope of the contract for Raheja Developers includes a 42-storey residential tower with four basement levels, 15 community housing towers each of 15 storeys and associated works such as landscaping, swimming pools, a club house, sports and community facilities.

The project is approximately 22km from Delhi Airport and will have a total built area of 214,000m2.

Arabtec acting group chief executive officer Peter Pollard said: “We look forward to building on our partnership with Raheja Developers and to the successful delivery of the Navin Minar project in India. “

Work is set to start immediately and take 36 months.