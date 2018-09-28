Contract awarded for $1bn of Melbourne tunnel work

In June, the government of the Australian state of Victoria had named the team, which is called the Rail Infrastructure Alliance (RIA), as preferred bidder for the work, which is part of the AU$11bn Metro Tunnel project (link opens in new tab).

The alliance consists of CPB Contractors and John Holland, with Aecom as the design partner, as well as project owner Rail Projects Victoria and rail franchisee Metro Trains Melbourne. CBP Contractors’ parent company Cimic Group – which is part of Hochtief – represents 20% of the franchisee. Revenue to CPB Contractors for the design and construct contract is approximately $400 million.

Construction is expected to begin late this year and be completed in 2025.

Cimic Group chief executive officer Michael Wright said: “Investment in major transport infrastructure in Victoria is providing Cimic Group and CPB Contractors with a strong pipeline of project opportunities.”

About 1,000 people will work on the RIA package, including almost 100 apprentices, trainees and engineering cadets.

The RIA has started preparatory works, including geotechnical, service and site investigations, at Kensington, South Yarra and West Footscray, ahead of construction of the western and eastern tunnel entrances that will connect with new stations at North Melbourne (near Arden Street), Parkville, State Library, Town Hall and Anzac.

This package of works will also deliver a turnback and new platform at West Footscray Station, as well as track enhancements near Hawksburn Station. This is the second package of Metro Tunnel works to be delivered by CPB Contractors, following the award of an AU$1bn design and construct contract as part of the Rail Systems Alliance (RSA) in December 2017.