Contract awarded for 200,000 sq ft of ‘smart’ glass

Rio Business Park in Bangalore will have 200,000 sq ft of 'smart' glass

Rio Business Park is a 1.6 million square foot office development being developed by Bagmane Group in Bangalore. SageGlass will provide its SageGlass Harmony electrochromic glass together with controls and software.

Electrochromic glass — also referred to as smart glass or dynamic glass — can tint automatically throughout the day, reducing glare and regulating temperatures while letting natural light in.

“As employee wellness and sustainability become higher priorities for savvy building owners, SageGlass is in a unique position to deliver both," said Namrata Vora, SageGlass VP of sales for North America and India/Asia Pacific. "We are so pleased to partner with Bagmane Group to create a healthy, sustainable workplace for their tenants at Rio Business Park. And this project will benefit from some of our latest innovations, including SageGlass Harmony — the first electrochromic glass to tint on a gradient — along with transparent OLED displays, and Saint-Gobain's MC350, a device to measure indoor environmental quality (IEQ) factors.”

Bagmane Group director Aditya Bagmane said: “We strive to create premiere workplace experiences for our world-class customers. For this office development, we are working with a tech customer who expects the best. We chose SageGlass for this innovative building because of their superior smart glass offering, ability to invest in cutting-edge technology, and Saint-Gobain's presence in India.”

The SageGlass India team will work with local glazier Glass Wall Systems to install and commission more than 12,000 smart glass panels at Rio Business Park for the project, which is already under way. Google will serve as the primary tenant for the space beginning in August 2022.

