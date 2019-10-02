Contract awarded for $534m Melbourne rail project

The Rail Infrastructure Alliance will carry out the second stage of the Sunbury Line Upgrade. It is part of a AU$2.1bn project to unlock the capacity of Melbourne’s rail network to support high capacity metro trains (HCMTs) travelling through the future Metro Tunnel.

The alliance also includes Aecom as the design partner, as well as project owner Rail Projects Victoria and rail franchisee Metro Trains Melbourne.

Upgrades on existing lines include overhead electrification works between Sunbury and South Kensington and at South Yarra. The project also includes signalling power upgrades and additional infrastructure at Calder Park sidings.

It is the second package of Sunbury Line upgrade works awarded by the Victorian Government to the alliance.

“We are delighted to be working on this important project to make sure the Metro Tunnel reaches its full potential,” said John Holland CEO Joe Barr. “John Holland is in the thick of delivering Victoria’s largest ever infrastructure project – the Metro Tunnel – and we embrace the challenge of completing these additional works to help transform Melbourne’s rail network.

“Our work on this project will also help upskill the industry, as we create up to 30 full time positions for engineering cadets, trainees, apprentices and priority jobseekers and provide additional opportunities for social enterprises and local subcontractors.”

Work will start this year and is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

The alliance’s current work on the first stage of the Sunbury Line Upgrade involves platform extensions and track upgrades to accommodate the new HCMTs.

