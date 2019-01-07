Contract awarded for $92m US dredging project

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company has won the contract, which involves deepening and widening the Corpus Christi Ship Channel (CCSC) from the Gulf of Mexico to Harbor Island, as part of a project to improve the channel.

The contract will increase the depth from 47 feet below mean lower low water (MLLW) to -54ft MLLW from the jetties at the entrance of the ship channel to Harbor Island and will extend the CCSC where it goes into the Gulf of Mexico to -56ft MLLW.

“The award of this first dredging contract is without a doubt the most important development we will see in 2019,” said Charles Zahn, chairman for the Port of Corpus Christi Commission. “Building critical infrastructure for the energy sector is our primary mission and will allow larger vessels access to much needed export facilities, safely and responsibly.”

“Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is excited to have won the competitive bid for the first phase of the Corpus Christi Deepening project,” said Lasse Petterson, chief executive officer for the Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company.