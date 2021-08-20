Contract awarded for $98m Guam office quarters

The US$98.3m (£71.8m) contract, which was awarded by the USA’s Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Pacific Division, involves construction of quarters for bachelor officers at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz.

Black Construction is a subsidiary of Tutor Perini, and is one of Guam’s largest employers and is general contractor working in Guam and throughout the Western Pacific.

The contract is funded by the government of Japan as part of the international agreement between the United States and Japan. The project scope of work includes construction of a multi-storey housing tower with an attached one-storey common area wing and a detached utility building. The structure will house single-occupancy housing units.

Site work is expected to begin in November 2021 with substantial completion anticipated in May 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk