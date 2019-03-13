TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Construction News

Wed March 13 2019

Contract awarded for Abu Dhabi rail scheme

7 hours A joint venture of Chinese and South Korean contractors has won a contract worth AED1.5bn (£307m) for work on the Etihad Rail project in Abu Dhabi.

The 139km route will comprise a standard-gauge double track route running west to connect Ruwais with Ghuweifat on the border with Saudi Arabia.

China State Construction Engineering Corp (Middle East) and South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction (SK E&C) will be responsible for design and construction of civil and track works of the first package of the project's second stage. The contract's focus includes earthworks, bridges, tunnels, animal crossings, tracklaying and links to the railway's first stage. The work will require 1.3 million tonnes of ballast, more than 400,000 concrete sleepers and 33,000 tonnes of rail.

