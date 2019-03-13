Contract awarded for Abu Dhabi rail scheme

The 139km route will comprise a standard-gauge double track route running west to connect Ruwais with Ghuweifat on the border with Saudi Arabia.

China State Construction Engineering Corp (Middle East) and South Korea’s SK Engineering & Construction (SK E&C) will be responsible for design and construction of civil and track works of the first package of the project's second stage. The contract's focus includes earthworks, bridges, tunnels, animal crossings, tracklaying and links to the railway's first stage. The work will require 1.3 million tonnes of ballast, more than 400,000 concrete sleepers and 33,000 tonnes of rail.