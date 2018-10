The solar farm will be made up of approximately 872,000 panels and cover an area of 900ha - equivalent in size to about 415 football fields - and is expected to be the largest solar farm in Australia. Full commercial operation is due in the middle of 2020.

“Once the Limondale Solar Farm is built, Downer will have constructed close to three gigawatts of renewable energy projects – making Downer a leader in the industry,” said Trevor Cohen, executive director of Downer’s utilities business.