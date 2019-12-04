Contract awarded for Dutch motorway

Rijkswaterstaat, the government agency responsible for the Netherlands’ main physical infrastructure, intends to award the contract to the GelreGroen consortium. Dura Vermeer, Besix, Hochtief and Van Oord will be responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of the project.

Rijkswaterstaat chose the GelreGroen consortium on the basis of its submission of the 'economically most advantageous tender', taking account of both price and quality.

The ViA15 project involves extending the A15 for a further 12km and widening stretches of the A12 and A15 by adding extra lanes. The upgrade is needed because the roads around Arnhem are growing busier all the time, leading to traffic jams and motorists seeking shortcuts. The project will help improve traffic flows between the Amsterdam/Rotterdam conurbation and Germany.

Work is scheduled to start in 2020, with the section of the A15 and the extra lanes on the A12/A15 due to open in 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk