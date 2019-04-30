Contract awarded for Finland light rail

The Jokeri Light Rail is a fast light railway connection between Itäkeskus in Helsinki and Keilaniemi in Espoo. The greater Helsinki region is expected to be the home of approximately two million residents by 2050. The Jokeri Light Rail is intended to support the regional goal.

The contract value for NRC is approximately €220m (£190m); the project has a total estimated value of €386m.

The formal contractual signing of the alliance contract is expected to take place in May; work is set to start in June 2019 and the project is scheduled for completion in June 2024. The will be executed under an alliance model, with the client organication formed by the cities combined together with that of the contractors and the consulting companies Ramboll Finland, Sitowise and NRC Group Finland. NRC and YIT will construct the track together, sharing the risks and benefits related to the project implementation.

“We are very proud to be an alliance partner for the construction of the Jokeri Light Rail line, reflecting several years of hard work by NRC Group Finland,” said Øivind Horpestad, the CEO of NRC Group. It is a record project in terms of size and scope for the company.