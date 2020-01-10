Contract awarded for Glasgow Marriott hotel

Chris Stewart Group (CSG) awarded the contract for the 245-bed hotel, which will be part of a £100m mixed-use development aimed at transforming the north-east corner of the city’s George Square. The development will fill an 80-year-old gap site.

Ogilvie Construction managing director Donald MacDonald said: “We are delighted to be working with CSG to deliver their vision for a new high-quality hotel in the centre of Glasgow.”

CSG project director Tim Currie added: “Located in the heart of Glasgow city centre the new AC by Marriott hotel is an exciting and highly visible development, which needs a careful and considered approach to the construction phase activities, and in Ogilvie we have found a partner with whom we can work collaboratively and confidently with to deliver a building that we can all be proud of.”

