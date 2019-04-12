Contract awarded for Hawaii runway resurfacing

There are no asphalt or aggregate plants on the island and so Sterling’s Road & Highway Builders (RHB) will need to set up portable facilities in order to carry out the contract.

RHB’s US$21m (£16m) contract also includes the construction of four concrete helicopter aprons at the airport, which is on the island of Lanai.

The project is expected to start during the fourth quarter of this year, with a construction duration of approximately six months.

The airport has a single runway and primarily serves scheduled inter-island and commuter air traffic. It is the only airport serving the island and so the majority of RHB’s work will be done at night in order for the runway to remain open for travellers.

Sterling CEO Joe Cutillo said: “The selection of RHB for this airport project is consistent with our corporate strategy to pursue adjacent market opportunities where we can utilise Sterling’s specialized capabilities for higher margin project work. While RHB has developed a strong reputation through traditional heavy highway work, their local market knowledge combined with other Sterling subsidiary expertise in airfield construction is indicative of our overall growth plan.”

He added that the Lanai Airport project is unique in nature as there are no asphalt or aggregate plants on the island, requiring a portable asphalt plant to be relocated there. “Our experience operating in Hawaii will allow for ample aggregate supply to ensure a timely upgrade of the main runway for this important tourist destination.”