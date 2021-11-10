Contract awarded for Highland flood defences

The project willupgrade the existing flood defence bund to the south of River Conon between the A862 road bridge and the Network Rail bridge. The current flood protection for a 1-in-100-year flood event is to be increased up to the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency’s latest requirement of defence against 1-in-200-year flooding.

Ground investigation works carried out over the last two years have identified the need for a cut-off trench to reduce seepage from under the bund. The works will include heightening the existing bund from its current level of approximately 6.2m to a height of 7.1m with a seepage cut-off ditch.

Strath Civils will be starting on site on Monday 15 November with the works expected to be completed early next year.

