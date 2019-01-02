Contract awarded for Hong Kong’s biggest sports park

The winning company is Kai Tak Sports Park, a subsidiary of New World Development and NWS Holdings. It was chosen by the government following an open tendering exercise.

The 28ha sports park will be the biggest sports venue in Hong Kong. The focal point will be a 50,000-seat main stadium, which will have a soundproof retractable roof and flexible pitch surface. It has been designed to host major football and rugby games as well as entertainment and community events.

Also included in the scheme is a covered avenue that will serve as the main axis, connecting all key facilities of the sports park with the adjacent Station Square, Kai Tak MTR Station and Sung Wong Toi MTR Station.

The government said that the project team comprises overseas and local experts experienced in design, construction, venue management, sales and marketing, and retail and operation. Some project team members are recognised global industry leaders with extensive experience in the design and operation of large-scale international projects as well as the management of major sports venues, it added.

The contract for the park is for 25 years, including four to five years for design and construction and about 20 years of operation.

The government will fund the construction cost of HK$29.993bn and the company is required to cover all operating costs and pay the government 3% of the gross income plus HK$1.724bn during the operation period.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2023.