Contract awarded for multi-tunnel Italian bypass

The SIS consortium, which is led by Fininc with a 51% share, will build the SS 340 Regina to Tremezzina bypass in the Como province of northern Italy.

The project, awarded by the public firm ANAS, entails an construction of an alternative route intended to circumvent traffic problems in the towns of Sala Comacina and Tremezzina.

The highway will feature three tunnels built mainly in rock: Comacina (3,489m), Perlana (1,908m) and Tremezzina (2,568m).

The highway is a conventional suburban bypass with one lane in each direction. The tunnel sections will include the construction of two parallel tunnels: one principal tunnel with a diameter of 11.6m, and a parallel emergency route 5.6m wide.

Construction is due to take five years.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk