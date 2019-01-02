Contract awarded for new Munich rail station

A joint venture of Implenia and Hochtief has been commissioned by Deutsche Bahn to build the new rail line’s Marienhof station.

The contract is one of several to be awarded recently (link opens in new tab).

The future Marienhof station is located in the heart of Munich, directly behind the city hall (Rathaus). It will be built beneath Marienhof square in an open construction pit, which in later stages will be covered by a concrete cap. The new station will be about 40m below the surface – partly because of the surrounding buildings, and partly because it needs to be below the two existing U-Bahn lines, U3 and U6. The 210m-long platforms will be on the lowest level, beneath an approximately 14m-high concourse floor. A mezzanine floor will have entrances and exits to the new S-Bahn station, as well as access to the existing U-Bahn lines. The platform areas that lie beneath the surrounding buildings will be bored.

“This complex infrastructure construction project with demanding special foundation engineering, tunnel construction and solid construction, requires highly specialised technologies and comprehensive know-how,” said the head of Implenia’s infrastructure business unit, René Kotacka. “We are delighted that Deutsche Bahn has awarded this contract to Implenia and the partner Hochtief.”

“We are pleased to implement this sophisticated and demanding tunnel construction project on behalf of Deutsche Bahn in cooperation with Implenia,” added Riku Tauriainen, Hochtief Infrastructure’s business unit manager for civil works in Germany. “Together with our reliable partner, we are combining many years of experience and infrastructure construction expertise in Munich.”