The entire section between Tuszyn and Bełchatów will be constructed of concrete, with two lanes in each direction. The contract also covers two junctions, 17 bridges, several intersections and access roads, noise barriers and wildlife crossings.

Client for the €111m scheme is the Polish General Directorate for National Roads & Highways.

The contract is due to be completed in 32 months, with only design work taking place in the winter months from mid-December to mid-March.