Contract awarded for record-breaking timber-framed office

NCC, in partnership with client Vasakronan, will construct the seven-storey Magasin X building under a contract with a value of about SEK415 million (£34.4m). They have been planning, budgeting and designing system documents together since May to reach an agreement on the target cost of the project. The construction contract has now been signed.

The scheme is claimed to be Sweden’s largest office property with a frame made entirely from wood.

Magasin X is to be constructed in a commuter location adjacent to Uppsala Central Station. The building will have about 11,500m2 of leasable space. The interior will house modern offices and meeting places, and the building will also have an outdoor area and terrace.

“NCC has broad experience of constructing various types of properties with a strong focus on sustainability, so we are confident that we can help generate value for Vasakronan,” said NCC Building Sweden business area manager Henrik Landelius. “As the project is being carried out in a partnership, we can achieve a great result through open dialogue, with the aim of creating a modern office building with the smallest possible climate footprint.”

The will be Platinum-level LEED certified, the highest level of the environmental classification system. In addition to the wooden frame, the office will feature other systems targeting sustainability, such as integrated solar panels, wireless automation and control, and battery energy storage for the building’s energy.

Construction is scheduled to start straightway and Magasin X is due to be ready for occupation in autumn 2021.

