Contract awarded for ‘smart working’ office refurbs

Contractor AKP will work with Registers of Scotland (RoS) on a programme of small to medium works focused on the implementation of ‘smart working’ principles across all aspects of the business, including the office environments.

Phased refurbishment will be undertaken at Meadowbank House to reconfigure the premises to provide flexible workspace to accommodate changes in line with RoS’s business strategy and digital transformation programme.

AKP joint managing director Ian McEwan said: “We are proud to be part of this programme of works with Registers of Scotland. The smart working principles and technologies that are being incorporated into commercial spaces in recent years are not only exciting to deliver as a contractor, but also offer a great sense of pride when we see the benefits these smart working environments make to a workforce.”