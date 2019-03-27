Contract awarded for Stornoway marina

RJ McLeod Contractors will create 70 new berths for leisure craft, a marine engineering workshop and infrastructure to support future business, industrial and leisure developments.

The project is designed to provide facilities for local and visiting sailors and tackle a shortage of yacht berths and amenities, which is constraining potential growth in marine tourism. Funding had been secured last month (link opens in new tab).

The Port Authority has a marina that was expanded in 2014 and can take 80 leisure craft. However, the berths filled up soon after they were installed and there is now a shortage of space during the summer and winter seasons.

As part of the master plan, the Port Authority also aims to create a deep-water port to accelerate local growth in the burgeoning cruise business by providing improved facilities for larger ships that cannot currently berth alongside.

Stornoway Port Authority chief executive Alex Macleodsaid: “The awarding of this contract represents a significant milestone in our plans to develop a new marina and for the entire master plan. Stornoway needs these facilities to maintain and enhance its share of the growing leisure sector. It will be a significant asset for the port, the island community and our visitors and bring considerable economic benefits to the area.”

RJ McLeod site agent Kevin Smith said that the company was delighted to have been selected to carry out the works and be back working on the Isle of Lewis. He added: “We aim wherever possible to utilise local contractors and resources to complement our own workforce and to engage with the community.”