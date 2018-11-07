Contract awarded for Volvo innovation centre

Veidekke recently acquired subsidiary Bra Bygg will carry out the contract for the Geely Innovation Center, which is valued at more than SEK2bn (£211m).

“Over more than five years, Bra Bygg and Geely have collaborated on developing plans for the Geely Innovation Center,” said Anders Billström, deputy managing director and project manager for the Geely Innovation Center at Bra Bygg. “Now we are looking forward to building a new and vibrant hub and powerhouse for Swedish innovation at Lindholmen in Gothenburg, in close collaboration with the customer.”

Geely, a privately-owned Chinese company, is the main shareholder of Volvo Cars, among other companies.

The former shipyard site at Lindholmen will be turned into an open campus of multifunctional buildings with a total building area of more than 100,000m2. When completed in 2022, it will include offices, a car design centre and showroom, and a hotel. It is expected to house approximately four thousand employees.

”The large scope of this contract is proof of the power of Veidekke's strategic focus on commercial buildings and on the Gothenburg region, and it further confirms that the acquisition of Billström Riemer Andersson was the right decision,” said Jimmy Bengtsson, head of Veidekke’s Swedish construction operations.

Bra Bygg AB is part of Billström Riemer Andersson (Bra), which is based in Gothenburg and has a strong presence in building construction market in western Sweden. Billström Riemer Andersson was acquired by the Veidekke Group this year.