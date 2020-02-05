Contract awarded for Kiel Canal widening

In total, around about two million cubic metres of soil are to be moved, around 58,000m² of revetments are to be installed and over a million cubic metres of soil will be dredged and dumped.

The work, which has been commissioned by the Federal Waterways & Shipping Administration, represented by WSA Kiel-Holtenau, will see the eastern part of the Kiel Canal expanded from 44m to a future minimum bottom width of 70m.

Deme Group’s subsidiaries Nordsee Nassbagger- und Tiefbau and Dredging International will handle the marine dredging works as part of the joint venture awarded the contract.

Extensive landscaping measures will also be carried out as part of the expansion of the canal cross-section.

The execution period extends over a period of about four years to the end of 2023.

