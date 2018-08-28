Contract let for Chilean crime lab

The new reinforced concrete structure’s seismic isolators are being provided as the previous laboratory was seriously damaged by the earthquake of 2010.

The facilities will have three towers, the highest of which will have seven floors.

The project for the new Central Criminology Laboratory has been awarded through the Architecture Department of the Ministry of Public Works. It is designed to be an exemplar for Latin America with regards to facilities provided for forensic science investigations.

Other features include façade enclosures with exterior isolation systems, glass and aluminium curtain walls with lattice sun louvers, for energy efficiency.