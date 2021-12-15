Contract signed for £25m Coatbridge hub

The new hub will bring together two primary schools - Carnbroe and Sikeside - along with an early years class. There will be capacity for up to 534 pupils and 50 early-learning and childcare places,

The two-storey building incorporates extensive natural lighting along with flexible learning spaces. It also features an eleven-a-side all-weather playing surface and extensive landscaped and outside teaching facilities which are designed to provide what those behind the project describe as a “country like park feel”.

The facilities will be available to the wider community beyond the school day.

Approximately £2m is being invested in the project, which is fully financed by the North Lanarkshire Council.

Councillor Frank McNally, convener of education and families, said: “I am delighted that we have taken a massive step towards delivering this exciting new Community Hub, which forms such a key part of our vision for North Lanarkshire. We have a clear goal to ensure that our youngest residents have the very best start in life.

“Schools represent our biggest investment in infrastructure and we are committed to replacing every establishment not rebuilt or remodelled since 1996. Integrated town hubs and the smaller community hubs will modernise the school estate and offer multiple services from the council and our partners, including the third sector. I am pleased that we will soon see other community hub projects get underway across our area.”

Work will start on this project early next year and are expected to take about 18 months to complete.

