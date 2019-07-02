Contract signed for €650m Norwegian railway

Bane Nor awarded the contract for the 10.3km, twin-track Sandbukta – Moss – Såstad (SMS 2A) line, including a new station for the town of Moss.

Some of the line will run above ground but the project also requires the construction of two tunnels each longer than 2km as well as two shorter cut-and-cover sections, a tunnel portal and the new station, which will have 800m-long platforms and a pedestrian bridge.

Implenia and Acciona have formed integrated joint venture called MossIA ANS, with Implenia taking the technical lead.

“We are extremely pleased to win this contract and become part of the InterCity infrastructure project. We look forward to contributing the knowledge and skills we have gained in other large-scale projects, and to be working with Acciona,” said Audun Aaland, Implenia’s country president for Norway.

“We are very pleased to have been selected, along with our partner Implenia, to develop this new railway project,” said Huberto Moreno, managing director of the construction business at Acciona.

Construction work begins in October 2019 and should be completed by May 2025.

