Contract signed for Highland signals

The contract to re-signal sections of the 190km route between Inverness and Perth is part of an overall £57m Scottish government-funded investment in the line linking the Highland capital and the Central Belt.

Siemens’ work will include significant re-signalling of both Aviemore and Pitlochry stations, replacing the historic semaphore signals with lights. The signalling work will be delivered in tandem with platform extensions at Pitlochry and the extension of the double track section to the north at Aviemore station. The project will also see three private level crossings near Pitlochry upgraded as well as further work at Inverness, Kincraig and Slochd.

This phase of work on the Highland mainline is scheduled to be completed by March 2019, ahead of the introduction of a new timetable in May 2019.

Network Rail route delivery director Matthew Spence said: “Upgrading the signalling on the Highland mainline is vital to deliver more and faster trains on the line, improving stopping patterns and providing better connectivity for customers.”