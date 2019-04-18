Contract signed for Moscow subway

The contract was signed with the Bureau of Construction Technology Development, a subsidiary of the Moscow Engineering Projects company owned by the Moscow government.

The project will cost RUB27bn (£325m). It is designed to connect downtown Moscow with a suburb and ins aimed at easing traffic congestion.

CRCC is already involved in other rail projects in Russia. It began work in August 2017 building a 4.6km section and three stations on Moscow’s ‘Large Circle Line’, which is due for completion by the end of 2020.

In February this year, CRCC won another metro construction contract and will start tunnelling in December.