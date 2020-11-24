Contract signed for work on Cairo’s Line 4

The roughly 90 billion yen (£650m) contract with the Egyptian government’s National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) covers the line’s railway systems, track and depot works.

Under the terms of the contract, MC will supply the equipment necessary to build the railway systems and be responsible for related administrative work. Orascom will handle the project’s civil engineering work and construction of the train operation control centre and other facilities.

Funded through an international yen loan provided by The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing a loan for Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 project to allow the project to take advantage of railway technologies developed in Japan.

Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 will run from central Cairo to the Giza Pyramid Complex in the southwestern part of Greater Cairo. It is designed to help ease Greater Cairo’s traffic congestion and transport tourists from central Cairo to the pyramids and the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is currently under construction.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk