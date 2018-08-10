Contracting JV chosen for Canadian nuclear research lab

Bird Construction is part of CBS JV Corp, the joint venture selected as the preferred proponent to build the Advanced Nuclear Materials Research Centre in Chalk River, Ontario for client Canadian Nuclear Laboratories.

“Bird, along with its joint venture partners, are proud to be selected as preferred negotiation proponent for the delivery of this important project for CNL,” said Bird president and CEO Ian Boyd. “We are pleased that our diversification efforts are yielding results as this project represents another strategic win in the nuclear market, as well as being a significant IPD project.”