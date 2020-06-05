Contracting team picked for €550m offshore wind foundations

EDF Renewables, Enbridge and WPD Offshore awarded the €552m (£480m) contract, which involves design work, construction and installation for 71 concrete gravity-based structures (GBS) as foundations.

Bouygues and Saipem each has a 40.5% share of the contract, with Boskalis responsible for the remaining 19%.

The offshore wind farm will be located between 13km and 22km off the coast of Fécamp in Normandy. The 71 wind turbines will be connected to the gravity-based foundations installed on the seabed at depths between 25 and 30 metres.

Within the consortium, Bouygues Travaux Publics and Saipem are tasked with the design, construction and installation on the seabed of the gravity-based foundations, which will have an individual weight of up to 5,000 tonnes to provide the stability of the 7MW wind turbines. Boskalis is tasked with the design and preparation of the seabed rock foundation prior to GBS installation, and the scour protection and ballasting of the GBS units after installation on the seabed.

The foundations will be constructed in the Bougainville maritime works yard in the Grand Port Maritime of Le Havre and will be transported by barge to the offshore site. The works, which will start in June, should be completed by the end of 2022. The commissioning and operational start-up of the wind farm are planned for 2023.

With a total power output of some 500 MW, the Fécamp offshore wind farm should produce the equivalent of the domestic electricity consumption of approximately 770,000 people.

