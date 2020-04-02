Contractor appointed for Chinese developer's UK debut

CGI of Poly UK's Plaza Collection at Millbrook Park

Poly UK, a subsidiary of China’s state-owned Poly Development & Holding Group, has a £380m project in the works at Millbrook Park in Mill Hill, London. Called Plaza Collection, it marks Poly’s entrance into the UK market.

Bennett Construction has been appointed to build the first phase of 257 apartments. Poly UK has also secured planning permission for an additional 82 homes as part of plot 6b.

The wider Millbrook Park transformation comprises more than 2,000 new homes on the site of the former Inglis Barracks. In total, Poly UK’s portion of the site will account for more than 700 apartments, as well as a landscaped plaza and 1,400 sq m of associated commercial and retail space over four different phases.

Poly UK executive director May Zhao said: “As this is Poly’s first residential project in the UK, it is imperative that we have the best-in-class project team, from initial design to delivery, to meet our vision of creating standout homes that raise the bar for design and quality at this strategic development site. Bennett Construction has a first-class track record in delivering large scale projects of this nature, making it an ideal partner to take the first phase of the site forward.”

She added: “We remain highly confident in the London market and look forward to the first homes coming to fruition, simultaneously delivering landscaped public and commercial space that can be enjoyed by the new community that is coming together here."

