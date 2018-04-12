News » International » Contractor chosen for $1bn Canadian LRT » published 12 Apr 2018
Contractor chosen for $1bn Canadian LRT
A three-way joint venture of Aecon, ACS and CRH is the preferred proponent for the CA$1bn (£600m) Finch West light rail transit (LRT) project in Toronto, Canada.
Each member of the Mosaic Transit Group is an equal partner in the equity and construction of the project, while Aecon and ACS Infrastructure Canada each has a 50% interest in the 30 year maintenance agreement for the LRT.
The project involves construction of 11km of LRT and up to 18 surface stops along the alignment.
Financial close and the start of construction are expected for the second quarter of this year.
Aecon Group president and chief executive officer said: “The Finch West LRT will be a significant addition to Toronto’s transit system and Aecon is pleased to play a key role in connecting communities across the Greater Toronto Area.”
