Contractor chosen for Canada’s Expo 2020 pavilion

Minister of international trade diversification Jim Carr announced that EllisDon Construction has been appointed to design, build and operate the pavilion and the public presentation at Expo 2020. It will work with consortium members Moriyama & Teshima Architects and Lord Cultural Resources, along with Hatch, Kubik, Thornton Tomasetti, NGX and Cisco.

“The Canada Pavilion in Dubai will serve as a meeting place for Canadian business and innovators,” said Carr. “It’s one more way our government is opening doors for companies to compete in thriving global markets, secure new contracts, attract international investment and create well-paying jobs for middle class Canadians. As one of Canada’s premier building firms, EllisDon Construction Ltd will bring its world-class construction expertise to Dubai and deliver the Canada Pavilion over the coming months.”

EllisDon chief strategy officer and senior vice-president, services, Jody Becker added: “As part of our long-term commitment to our operations in the Middle East, EllisDon is honoured to have been named the successful proponent for the delivery of the design, construction and operation of the Canada Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai. Together with our team of expert Canadian and Emirati partners, we look forward to delivering a pavilion that will represent all Canadians and of which we can all be proud.”

The tender was launched in April.

