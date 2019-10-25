Contractor named for new Brisbane footbridge

Destination Brisbane Consortium has picked Fitzgerald Constructions Australia to build the Neville Bonner Pedestrian Bridge in Brisbane.

The bridge will provide pedestrian link between the Grimshaw-designed Queen’s Wharf Brisbane development and the South Bank area.

Destination Brisbane Consortium project director Simon Crooks said that the contract still requires finalisation and remains subject to approvals and state government endorsement. Initial works are expected to start around March 2020 for completion in April 2021.

“We are confident that Fitzgerald Constructions will do a great job delivering what will become an iconic symbol across the heart of our city,” he said.

Works will commence at South Bank between the Wheel of Brisbane and the river’s edge around March 2020 with the bridge structure expected to connect with the integrated resort development over the Riverside Expressway in April 2021.

